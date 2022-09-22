Philippines Martial Law Anniversary

Human rights groups pass by an effigy of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as they mark the 50th anniversary of martial law at the University of the Philippines in Metro Manila, Philippines, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Survivors of torture and other atrocities under Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos on Wednesday marked his martial law declaration 50 years ago by pressing their demand for justice and apology from his son, now the country's president in a stunning reversal of fortunes for the once reviled family. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

 Aaron Favila

MANILA, Philippines — Survivors of torture and other atrocities under Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos, on Wednesday, marked his martial law declaration 50 years ago by pressing their demand for justice and apology from his son — now the country’s president in a stunning reversal of fortunes for the once reviled family.

Activists held street protests, a musical concert and unveiled a documentary at the state-run University of the Philippines. They say the manifestations were aimed at preventing a repeat of the abuses and plunder that began after Marcos imposed martial law in the Philippines, in September 1972, a year before his term was to end.

