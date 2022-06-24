Jaylon Ferguson, who set an FBS record for career sacks while at Louisiana Tech and then played the past three seasons in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens, has died. He was 26.
Police said, Wednesday, the cause of death was still to be determined.
“On June 21, 2022, at approximately 11:25 p.m., Northern District patrol officers responded to a home in the 400 block of Ilchester Avenue for a report of a questionable death,” Baltimore police said. “Once there, officers located 26-year-old Jaylon Ferguson, unresponsive, being treated by medics. Ferguson never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead on the scene by medics. No signs of trauma was found or foul play suspected at this time.”
Ferguson, nicknamed “Sack Daddy,” was drafted by the Ravens in the third round, in 2019, and played his whole pro career with them. He appeared in 38 games and had four and a half sacks.
“Jaylon was a good-hearted, gentle person who loved his family and his team. He was a joy to talk with and be around every day,” Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said. “You always wanted to see and talk to ‘Ferg.’ Our prayers and our help go to his family.”
