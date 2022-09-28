NEW YORK — Meredith Tax, a prominent activist and writer of second-wave feminism who challenged herself, her peers and the world at large to rethink long-held ideas about gender, race and class, has died. She was 80.
Tax died, Sunday, according to her friend Frances Kissling, who did not immediately provide additional details. Her death had been announced on Facebook by the activist Ariane Brunet.
“A true activist who could perceive the importance of a women’s struggle anywhere in the world and would make damn sure we would know about it and join the cause,” Brunet wrote. “We are blessed that such a companion lived and refused to give up on life till death said ‘Enough you did your best.’ ”
The life of Tax, born into an upwardly mobile Jewish family in Milwaukee, was often a story of self-discovery. She was a graduate of Brandeis University and a fellowship student in London who had dreams of a gilded career in the arts, “a glass cage,” before the 1960s politicized her, then radicalized her into “studying the world instead of literature.” Contentious even within communities of activists, she confronted Planned Parenthood and other abortion rights supporters over the issue of sterilization abuse and was thrown out of the Leninist October League after criticizing their treatment of women. She faced her own reckoning, in the 1970s, when she worked in a Zenith TV factory in Chicago and was the only white person on the assembly line.
“The first thing I had to learn how to do was hard physical labor; the second was to shut up,” she wrote in a mini-autobiography on her blog. “I had always been such a bright girl, in love with my own ideas. Now I had to learn how to listen very deeply, listen the way people do when they are in the minority, taking in not only what people said but what they didn’t say, the changes in their voices, their body language.”
Earlier, this year, Tax lamented what she regarded as the lack of a feminist equivalent to Black Lives Matter and Occupy Wall Street. Writing in The Nation, she alleged that “young feminists concentrate on social media, blogs, and campaigns — an emphasis that entails paying a lot of attention to personalities, branding, and celebrity.”
“While #Me Too is unquestionably a powerful movement against job-related sexual harassment and assault, it is not a membership organization, so there is no way for people who support it to ensure its consistency or change its public face,” she wrote.
