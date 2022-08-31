WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is set to respond, Tuesday, to the Trump legal team’s request for a special master to review the documents seized during an FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, this month.

The filing is due ahead of a Thursday hearing in which US District Judge Aileen Cannon is set to hear arguments on the matter.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Also Bruce Reinhart is a POS and a huge weasel (IMHO). Along with the FBI and DOJ. Seems like it may be Mussolini time.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

President Trump's lawyers will probably spend decades suing the Idiots (Democrats) for all the illegal tactics the losers used on him. That's because the POS are afraid of President Trump...His God is "not" money...and President Trump served the people not his bank account, unlike Pelosi the Drunk POS (IMHO).

