WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is set to respond, Tuesday, to the Trump legal team’s request for a special master to review the documents seized during an FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, this month.
The filing is due ahead of a Thursday hearing in which US District Judge Aileen Cannon is set to hear arguments on the matter.
Trump’s lawyers, last week, asked for the appointment of a special master who’d be tasked with reviewing the records taken during the Aug. 8 search of Trump’s Florida property and setting aside documents protected by claims of legal privilege. Cannon, on Saturday, said it was her “preliminary intent” to appoint such a person but also gave the Justice Department an opportunity to respond.
On Monday, the department said it had already completed its review of potentially privileged documents and identified a “limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information.”
In a separate development, the Trump legal team has grown with the addition of another attorney. Chris Kise, Florida’s former solicitor general, has joined the team of lawyers representing Trump, according to two people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to discuss the move by name and spoke on condition of anonymity. Kise did not return messages seeking comment.
(2) comments
Also Bruce Reinhart is a POS and a huge weasel (IMHO). Along with the FBI and DOJ. Seems like it may be Mussolini time.
President Trump's lawyers will probably spend decades suing the Idiots (Democrats) for all the illegal tactics the losers used on him. That's because the POS are afraid of President Trump...His God is "not" money...and President Trump served the people not his bank account, unlike Pelosi the Drunk POS (IMHO).
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.