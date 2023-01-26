Memphis Police Force Investigation

Kevin G. Ritz, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee, delivers a statement in response to the investigation of the death of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers, in Memphis, Tenn., Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

 Gerald Herbert

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The US Attorney’s Office said Wednesday the federal investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols, a Black man who died after a violent arrest by Memphis police, “may take some time.”

Speaking during a news conference, US Attorney Kevin G. Ritz said his office is working with the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division in Washington as it investigates the case of Nichols, who died three days after his Jan. 7 arrest.

