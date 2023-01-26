MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The US Attorney’s Office said Wednesday the federal investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols, a Black man who died after a violent arrest by Memphis police, “may take some time.”
Speaking during a news conference, US Attorney Kevin G. Ritz said his office is working with the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division in Washington as it investigates the case of Nichols, who died three days after his Jan. 7 arrest.
Ritz said he has met with Nichols’ family. He did not take questions during the news conference.
“As I told Mr. Nichols’ family, our federal investigation may take some time. These things often do,” Ritz said. “But we will be diligent, and we will make decisions based on the facts and the law.”
Nichols’ death has led to three separate law enforcement investigations.
An internal police probe concluded, Friday, and resulted in the firings of the five Black officers involved in the arrest — identified as Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith. Memphis Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said the officers violated department policies by using excessive force and failing their duties to intervene and render aid. All five officers were hired, between March 2017 and August 2020, the police department has said.
The federal civil rights investigation was announced, last week. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation also was looking into into the use of force used by the officers. The state police agency typically investigates when police are involved in arrests that lead to deaths.
Video footage of the arrest has not been made public, but local officials have pledged to release it, this week or next week.
Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy told The Associated Press, on Tuesday, that local and state investigators want to complete as many interviews as possible before releasing the video. The timetable has rankled some activists who expected the video to be released after Nichols’ family viewed the footage, which occurred, Monday.
