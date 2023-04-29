WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve blamed last month’s collapse of Silicon Valley Bank on poor management, watered-down regulations and lax oversight by its own staffers, and said the industry needs stricter policing on multiple fronts to prevent future bank failures.
The Fed was highly critical of its own role in the bank’s failure in a report compiled by Michael Barr, the Fed’s chief regulator, and released Friday. As Silicon Valley Bank grew rapidly beginning in 2018, banking supervisors were slow to recognize problems that eventually contributed to the bank’s downfall, including an increasing amount of uninsured deposits and inadequate safeguards against a sudden change in interest rates. Once those problems were identified, supervisors appeared unwilling to press the bank’s management to address the issues, the report said.
The passive approach stemmed from actions taken by Congress and the Fed in 2018 and 2019 that lightened rules and regulations for banks with less than
$250 billion in assets, the report concluded. Both Silicon Valley Bank and New York-based Signature Bank, which also failed last month, had assets below that level.
The changes increased the burden on regulators to justify the need for supervisory action, the report said. “In some cases, the changes also led to slower action by supervisory staff and a reluctance to escalate issues.”
A separate report from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said the failure of Signature Bank was likely fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. The FDIC also found its own regulatory deficiencies, notably insufficient staffing to adequately supervise Signature Bank, which was based in New York. The agency also took a light-handed approach to regulation, the report found.
Both SVB and Signature had large amounts of deposits that exceeded the FDIC’s insurance cap, making them vulnerable to a panic. SVB’s wealthy clients, many in the tech industry, fled after the bank said it needed to raise capital. Signature’s customers appeared to get nervous about the developments at SVB, as well as Signature’s large exposure to cryptocurrencies, which accounted for 20% of its assets.
In its report, the Fed said it plans to reexamine how it regulates larger regional banks such as Silicon Valley Bank, which had more than $200 billion in assets when it failed, although less than the $250 billion threshold for greater regulation.
“While higher supervisory and regulatory requirements may not have prevented the firm’s failure, they would likely have bolstered the resilience of Silicon Valley Bank,” the report said.
The report is likely to reignite a debate about the proper scope of bank regulation that has ebbed and flowed since the 2008 financial crisis and the Dodd-Frank legislation that followed two years later that imposed a new set of rules on banks. In 2018 a law that passed with bipartisan support in Congress and that was strongly supported by the banking industry, sought to loosen those rules, particularly for banks smaller than the largest global lenders.
Randal Quarles, who preceded Barr as the Fed’s vice chair for supervision, in 2019 then pushed to loosen some of the Fed’s bank regulations, including by exempting smaller banks from some capital requirements.
But Quarles strongly disputed the Fed report’s conclusions that deregulatory moves contributed to Silicon Valley’s collapse. In a statement, Quarles said the report provides “no evidence” that policy changes forestalled effective supervision of the bank.
Banking policy analysts said the critical reports make it more likely regulation will be tightened, though the Fed acknowledged it could take years for proposals to be implemented.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.