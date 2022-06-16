WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve intensified its fight against high inflation, on Wednesday, raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point — the largest bump since 1994 — and signaling more rate hikes ahead as it tries to cool off the US economy without causing a recession.
The unusually large rate hike came after data released, Friday, showed US inflation rose, last month, to a four-decade high of 8.6%. The Fed’s benchmark short-term rate, which affects many consumer and business loans, will now be pegged to a range of 1.5% to 1.75% — and Fed policymakers forecast a doubling of that range by year’s end.
Asked why the Fed was announcing a more aggressive rate hike than the half-point increase he had earlier signaled, Fed Chair Jay Powell replied that the latest data had shown inflation to be hotter than anticipated and that the public’s expectation of rising inflation had strengthened.
“We thought strong action was warranted at this meeting,” he said, “and we delivered that.”
Powell said that another three-quarter-point hike is possible at the Fed’s next meeting, in late July, if inflation pressures remain high, although he said such increases would not be common.
The Fed’s decision to impose a rate hike as large as it did, Wednesday, was an acknowledgment that it’s struggling to curb the pace and persistence of inflation, which is being fueled by a strong labor market, pandemic-related supply disruptions and soaring energy prices that have been aggravated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Powell said he believes the economy is strong enough to endure higher rates without tipping into recession, a prospect that many economists are increasingly worried about.
Some analysts said they welcomed the Fed’s more aggressive posture. “The more the Fed does now, the less they will have to later,’’ said Thomas Garretson, senior portfolio strategist at RCB Wealth Management.
Inflation has shot to the top of voter concerns in the months before Congress’ midterm elections, souring the public’s view of the economy, weakening President Joe Biden’s approval ratings and raising the likelihood of Democratic losses in November. Biden has sought to show he recognizes the pain that inflation is causing American households but has struggled to find policy actions that might make a real difference. The president has stressed his belief that the power to curb inflation rests mainly with the Fed.
Yet the Fed’s rate hikes are blunt tools for trying to lower inflation while also sustaining growth. Shortages of oil, gasoline and food are escalating prices. The Fed isn’t ideally suited to address many of the roots of inflation, which involve Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, still-clogged global supply chains, labor shortages and surging demand for services from airline tickets to restaurant meals.
