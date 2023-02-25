WASHINGTON (AP) — Food and Drug Administration officials on Friday pledged a reset in the agency’s tobacco program, responding to criticisms that a lack of direction has hampered efforts to regulate cigarettes, vaping devices and related products.
The head of the agency’s tobacco center promised to deliver a five-year strategic plan by year’s end outlining priorities, including efforts to clean up a sprawling market of largely unauthorized electronic cigarettes. The agency also said it would provide more transparency to companies about its decisions, following the rejection of more than 1 million applications from e-cigarette makers seeking to market their products as alternatives for adult smokers.
