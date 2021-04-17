INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The FBI says that last year it questioned the man who fatally shot eight people at a FedEx plant in Indianapolis.
Paul Keenan, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Indianapolis field office, said Friday that agents questioned 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole after his mother called police to say that her son might commit “suicide by cop.” He says agents questioned Hole based on items found in his bedroom. He did not elaborate on what those items were. No crime was identified and the FBI says it did not identify Hole as espousing a racially motivated ideology.
Police scoured the Fedex facilit and searched the gunman’s home Friday, looking for a motive for the latest mass shooting to rock the US, as family members of the eight victims spent agonizing hours awaiting word on their loved ones.
The shooter was identified as Hole, 19, of Indiana, Deputy Police Chief Craig McCartt told a news conference. Investigators searched a home in Indianapolis associated with Hole and seized evidence, including desktop computers and other electronic media, McCartt said.
McCartt said Hole was a former employee of the company and last worked for FedEx in 2020. McCartt said he did not know why Hole left the job or if he had ties to the workers in the facility. He said police have not yet uncovered a motive for Thursday’s shooting but added that police seized a gun from him last year. McCartt also said authorities are still identifying the victims and that not all of the victims’ families have been notified.
The shooter started randomly firing at people in the parking lot and then went into the building and continued shooting late Thursday night, McCartt said. He said the shooter apparently killed himself shortly before police entered the building.
“There was no confrontation with anyone that was there,” he said. “There was no disturbance, there was no argument. He just appeared to randomly start shooting.”
McCartt said four people were killed outside the building and another four inside. Several people were also wounded, including five who were taken to the hospital. McCartt said the slayings took place in a matter of minutes.
