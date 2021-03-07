DALLAS (AP) — The FBI did not ask Dallas police to keep an officer now charged with two counts of murder on duty investigated for two slayings on the job, according to Special Agent Michael DeSarno.
“We did not at any time and would not make recommendations about pulling him off or leaving him on duty,” DeSarno, in charge of the Dallas FBI office, said Friday. “We at no time asked them to leave him on duty.”
Police have said that Officer Bryan Riser, who was arrested Thursday on suspicion of ordering two people be killed, remained an active patrol officer for more than a year after being implicated in the killings.
Former Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall, who left the department at the end of 2020, said Thursday on Twitter that police, “collaborating with the FBI, recommended not placing Riser on leave.” Hall wrote that taking the action would alert Riser that he was a person-of-interest and compromise the investigation.
Riser remained jailed Saturday on $5 million bond after a court appearance Thursday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.