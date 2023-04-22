By DAVE COLLINS
Associated Press
A crash involving a fuel delivery truck and a car sparked a fire on a major Connecticut highway bridge Friday, with flames spreading to land on one side and officials closing Interstate 95 in both directions during the blaze. Officials said the truck driver died and other people were injured.
The wreck happened shortly after 11 a.m. on the southbound side of the Gold Star Memorial Bridge carrying the highway over the Thames River between New London and Groton. The Gold Star actually comprises two steel truss bridges, one for southbound traffic and the other for northbound. The northbound side has since reopened.
Gov. Ned Lamont and other officials said at an afternoon news conference that the truck spilled about 2,200 gallons of home heating oil, and some of it went into the river. State environmental crews worked to contain the spill.
“This was a tragic accident at 11:15 this morning,” Lamont said. “It looks like a passenger vehicle tire blew out, creating an incident” with the truck, which tipped over, he said. “Billowing smoke, incredible flames, pouring right down through the pipes, spilling out into the Thames River.”
Videos from the scene showed flames burning and smoke rising from a lengthy section of the bridge and spreading to land on the Groton side. City of Groton Mayor Keith Hedrick said flaming debris fell from the bridge and caused brush fires below, but no one on the ground there was injured. He also said no buildings caught on fire, conflicting with early reports by state police.
After the fire was out, videos showed a portion of the protective fence on the side of the bridge completely melted and burns on the road.
New London’s mayor and fire chief told news outlets that the truck driver died in the crash and other people were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Lamont said the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
The crash caused major traffic backups and threatened long-term disruptions on the busy stretch of Interstate 95, the main north-south artery on the East Coast. The closest bridge over the Thames River is about 11 miles to the north, creating a long detour.
The state transportation commissioner, Garrett Eucalitto, said it was not immediately clear when the southbound bridge would reopen. He said about 60,000 vehicles a day travel over the spans.
“It’s going to require us to do an extensive look at the steel structure to see when it will be safe to open it,” he said.
Eucalitto added that state Department of Transportation officials were considering whether converting the northbound bridge into two directions was feasible.
The Gold Star Memorial Bridge, Connecticut’s largest passenger and truck bridge at 6,000 feet in length, has been undergoing a major overhaul.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.