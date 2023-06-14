CAIRO (AP) — Moustafa Bassiouni, an intrepid photo assistant and driver for The Associated Press’ Cairo bureau, has died at age 64, family members said Monday.
The relatives said he died in a Cairo hospital on Saturday after experiencing a heart attack.
Bassiouni, who started as a driver for the bureau in 1991, became a pillar of the AP’s Cairo operation. Staffers relied on his street smarts and quick reflexes behind the wheel to cover assignments across the massive metropolis and wider Egypt.
He drove generations of AP photographers, writers, bureau chiefs and regional managers through the rule of former President Hosni Mubarak, the chaos that followed Egypt’s 2011 Arab Spring protests, and the 2013 ouster of the popularly elected but divisive President Mohammed Morsi. He was later promoted to photo assistant because of his inventiveness in getting access to difficult locations, including once by horseback. He retired in 2018.
“Moustafa was our driver, translator, fixer and most of all a good friend,” said AP’s Deputy Director of Photography for Global Enterprise, Enric Marti, who was based in Cairo from 1995 to 2001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.