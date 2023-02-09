Italy Florence Restoration

Restorers Chiara Zizola, right, and Roberto Nardi work on the restoration of the mosaics that adorn the dome of one of the oldest churches in Florence, St. John's Baptistery, in Florence, central Italy, Tuesday Feb. 7, 2023. The restoration work will be done from an innovative scaffolding shaped like a giant mushroom that will stand for the next six years in the center of the church, and that will be open to visitors allowing them for the first and perhaps only time, to come come face to face with more than 1,000 square meters of precious mosaics covering the dome. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

 Andrew Medichini

FLORENCE, Italy — Visitors to one of Florence’s most iconic monuments — the Baptistry of San Giovanni, opposite the city’s Duomo — are getting a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see its ceiling mosaics up close, thanks to an innovative approach to a planned restoration effort.

Rather than limit the public’s access during the six-year cleaning of the vault, officials built a scaffolding platform for the art restorers that will also allow small numbers of visitors to see the ceiling mosaics at eye level.

