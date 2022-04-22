WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration’s failure to notify Capitol Police about a parachute stunt at a nearby baseball stadium led to an alert and urgent evacuation of the US Capitol, a law enforcement official said, Thursday. The FAA said it was reviewing the communications breakdown.
The police alert about the plane, which was transporting members of the US Army Golden Knights who later parachuted into Nationals Park for Military Appreciation Night, sent congressional staffers fleeing the Capitol and legislative buildings, on Wednesday evening.
A law enforcement official said the FAA did not provide the required notification to the Capitol Police that a plane would be circling overhead, prompting the alert and blaring sirens at the Capitol to evacuate the complex.
The incident was a stunning communications failure, all the more remarkable because of Washington’s focus on improving security since the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., promised a congressional review of the FAA’s “apparent failure,” which she called “outrageous and inexcusable.”
Capitol Police, on Thursday, called the decision not to alert the force “extremely unusual,” and said officers followed the policies and procedures necessary to ensure the safety of congressional staff.
“The United States Capitol Police must make split-second decisions that could make the difference between life and death,” the Capitol Police statement said. “The decision to evacuate the campus is not one we take lightly.”
In an overnight statement, the FAA said it “takes its role in protecting the national airspace seriously and will conduct a thorough and expeditious review of the events this evening and share updates.” The agency said it knows its actions affect others, “especially in our nation’s capital region, and we must communicate early and often with our law enforcement partners.”
Kelli LeGaspi, a spokeswoman for the US Army Recruiting Command, which was behind the Golden Knights’ pregame demonstration, said in a statement, “We are reviewing all aspects of the event to ensure all procedures were followed appropriately to coordinate both the flight and the parachute demonstration.”
Many people who work on Capitol Hill have remained on edge more than a year after hundreds of pro-Trump rioters pushed their way past overwhelmed police officers, broke through windows and doors and ransacked the Capitol as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential election win.
(1) comment
Never forget the Associated Press is a POS (IMHO). """since the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump"""....Seems Ashley Babbitt was the only one killed (a Trump supporter)...and lets see Drunk Pelosi's text and phone records...you know that POS has dirt to hide...The Jan 6th Dog and Pony show is for Morons, and Parasites. Anyone that is still going after President Trump (like the AP) is a Weasel trying to make sure he doesn't run again. How is Sniffles (Biden) working out for you...are you enjoying Soaring Inflation. Are you enjoying paying more for Food, and Energy...? How about those Record Gas Prices !! Biden is the Biggest Loser America has ever seen...Don't let these Useful Idiots (MSM) fool you, people are sick of Biden and his Woke Party.
