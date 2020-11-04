For four years, the world’s nations have watched as a very different American president engages with the international community — or doesn’t.
Longtime alliances have been strained, agreements wiped away, tariffs erected, funding withdrawn. Some nations have been the objects of presidential derision. Others, like North Korea, have been on the receiving end of diplomatic overtures once considered unthinkable.
For countries around the planet, the presidency of Donald Trump in its first term has been, it is safe to say, a singular experience to watch. Now that an inflection point in Trump’s time in office is at hand with Tuesday’s US election, what’s at stake if his presidency ends — or if it continues? Nation by nation, how is Election Day in the United States being watched, considered, assessed?
Brazil
Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has made no secret of his preferred winner, openly declaring support for Donald Trump after US and Brazilian officials last month signed a trade facilitation agreement and then a deal for up to $1 billion in financing from the US Export-Import bank.
“I hope, if it is God’s will, to appear at the inauguration of the president soon to be reelected in the US,” Bolsonaro said with a smile on Oct. 20. “I don’t need to hide that. It’s from the heart.”
One issue that looms large for Brazil is destruction of the Amazon rainforest. Trump has kept silent, but its protection would be front and center for a Joe Biden administration, according to Anya Prusa, a senior associate at the Woodrow Wilson International Center’s Brazil Institute. That was underscored by Biden singling out Brazil during the first presidential debate, saying it should face consequences if it fails to curb deforestation.
Bolsonaro, who has staunchly defended Brazil’s sovereignty over the Amazon, shot back that Biden’s comment “clearly signals that he wants to give up a cordial and profitable coexistence.”
Cuba
While Joe Biden was part of an administration that reestablished diplomatic ties with Cuba, loosened travel restrictions and made it easier for Cubans in the United States to send money home, President Donald Trump has increased sanctions on companies that do business with the island’s government and even banned Americans from staying in Cuban state-owned hotels.
If re-elected, Trump has vowed to increase sanctions on Cuba’s socialist government in a bid to starve it of funds and spark political changes in the single-party state.
France
A spat between the Trump administration and the European Union — and France, in particular — resulted in the US slapping 25% retaliatory tariffs on one of the EU’s most emblematic products last year: French wine.
Angry winemakers across France hope that a change in US president could lead to a change of heart on the crippling import duties.
The French Federation of Wine Exporters said recently that American imports of French still wines fell by 35% during the first eight months the tariffs were in place, representing nearly $500 million in lost sales. The tariffs were levied as part of a 16-year-old dispute over government subsidies for the European multinational aircraft maker Airbus.
Dominique Piron, president of the trade body Inter Beaujolais, thinks a Biden administration could change the dispute’s dynamics.
