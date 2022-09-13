Obit-Joseph Hazelwood

FILE - Former Exxon Valdez Capt. Joseph Hazelwood is surrounded by reporters as he leaves his re-licensing hearing in Long Beach, Calif., on July 25, 1990. Hazelwood, the captain of the Exxon Valdez oil tanker that ran aground more than three decades ago in Alaska, causing one of the worst oil spills in U.S. history, has died in July 2022, the New York Times reported. He was 75. (AP Photo/Alan Greth, File)

 Alan Greth

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Joseph Hazelwood, the captain of the Exxon Valdez oil tanker that ran aground more than three decades ago in Alaska, causing one of the worst oil spills in US history, has died, the New York Times reported. He was 75.

He died, in July, after struggling with COVID-19 and cancer, his nephew Sam Hazelwood told the newspaper for a story reported, Friday. Hazelwood’s family members and business associates did not respond to The Associated Press for comment.

