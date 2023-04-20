Japan Kishida

FILE - A man who was later identified as Ryuji Kimura is arrested after what appeared to be a pipe bomb was thrown at Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during his visit at a port in Wakayama, western Japan, Saturday, April 15, 2023. Kimura, who allegedly threw a pipe bomb at Kishida at a campaign venue, has complained about Japan’s election system and filed a damages suit against the government and criticized the prime minister, according to media reports and his possible social media postings. (Kyodo News via AP, File)

 植田千晶

TOKYO — A 24-year-old man who allegedly threw an explosive at Prime Minister Fumio Kishida wanted to be a politician and believed that he was unfairly blocked from running for Japan’s parliament by an age requirement, according to media reports and social media posts that appeared to be his.

The suspect, Ryuji Kimura, was wrestled to the ground and arrested Saturday at a campaign event in the fishing port of Saikazaki, in the western Japanese city of Wakayama. The explosive, believed to be a pipe bomb, landed near Kishida, who escaped unhurt.

