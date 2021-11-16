KAMPALA, Uganda — Two explosions rocked Uganda’s capital, Kampala, on Tuesday, killing at least three civilians in what police described as a coordinated attack by extremists opposed to the government.
Three suicide bombers also died in the blasts, police said. The explosions caused chaos in Kampala as terrified residents fled the city’s center.
“The bomb threats are still active, especially from suicide attackers,” police spokesman Fred Enanga said, blaming the blasts on the Allied Democratic Forces, an extremist group that is affiliated to the Islamic State group.
The IS group claimed responsibility for the blasts, according to SITE, which tracks the online activities of extremist organizations.
The twin explosions occurred within three minutes of each other. Both were carried out by attackers carrying explosives. A possible attack on a third target was foiled by police who pursued and disarmed a suspected suicide bomber, Enanga said.
At least 33 people are being treated at the city’s main public referral hospital, Enanga told reporters. Five are critically injured, he said.
