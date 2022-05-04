By JIM SALTER
Associated Press
A man whose death sentence for killing a Missouri couple while robbing their home was overturned three times was scheduled to be executed, on Tuesday.
Carman Deck, 56, would be just the fifth US inmate to be executed, this year, if his lethal injection goes ahead. His hopes for a reprieve were all but dashed on Monday when the US Supreme Court turned aside an appeal and Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined Deck’s clemency request, though he could file new appeals.
Deck, who was from the St. Louis area, was a friend of the grandson of James and Zelma Long and knew they kept a safe in their home De Soto, about 45 miles southwest of St. Louis, according to court records.
In July 1996, Deck and his sister stopped at the home under the guise of asking for directions. Deck told a detective that he wasn’t surprised to be invited inside by the couple, who were in their late 60s.
“They’re country folks,” Deck said, according to court records. “They always do.”
Once inside, Deck pulled a gun from his waistband. At Deck’s command, Zelma Long opened the safe and removed jewelry, then got $200 from her purse and more money hidden in a canister.
Deck ordered the couple to lie on their stomachs on their bed. Court records said Deck stood there for 10 minutes deciding what to do, then shot James Long twice in the head before doing the same thing to Zelma Long.
A tip alerted police to Deck, and he was arrested, that night, outside his sister’s apartment building in St. Louis County. The decorative tin canister from the Long home was in his car.
Prosecutors said Deck later gave a full account of the killings. He was sentenced to death in 1998, but the Missouri Supreme Court tossed the sentence due to errors by Deck’
trial lawyer.
The US Supreme Court threw out his second death sentence, in 2005, citing the prejudice caused by Deck being shackled in front of the jury.
He was sentenced to death for a third time, in 2008, but US District Judge Catherine Perry overturned that sentence, nine years later, after she determined that “substantial” evidence arguing against the death penalty during Deck’s first two penalty phases was unavailable for the third because witnesses had died, couldn’t be found or declined to cooperate.
In October 2020, a three-judge panel of the 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals restored the death penalty, ruling that Deck should have raised his concern first in state court, not federal court. Appeals of that ruling were unsuccessful.
Deck’s clemency petition said he suffered sexual abuse and beatings as a child, and that he and his siblings were often left alone without food.
Parson wasn’t swayed, explaining his rationale for rejecting the petition in a news release: “Mr. Deck has received due process, and three separate juries of his peers have recommended sentences of death for the brutal murders he committed.”
