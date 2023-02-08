Missouri Execution

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Leonard Taylor. Attorneys for Taylor, a Missouri man scheduled to be executed in February 2023, are seeking a new hearing, citing sworn statements they call “clear and convincing evidence” that he did not kill his girlfriend and her three children. (Missouri Department of Corrections via AP, File)

BONNE TERRE, Mo. — The US Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to halt the execution of a Missouri man convicted of killing his live-in girlfriend and her three young children nearly two decades ago — apparently clearing the way for the execution to proceed.

Attorney Kent Gipson hds asked the Supreme Court to grant a stay of execution and appoint a special master to review Raheem Taylor’s case, arguing that his client is innocent and that executing him would be a “constitutionally intolerable event.” A similar request to the Missouri Supreme Court was turned aside late Monday and prosecutors have said Taylor’s claim of innocence is “nonsense.”

