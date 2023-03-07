Barbara Everitt Bryant, the first woman to run the US Census Bureau and its leader during the contentious debate over how to compensate for undercounts of minority groups in the 1990 census, has died. She was 96.
Bryant’s family said in an email that she died of natural causes Thursday evening, surrounded by family members, in Ann Arbor, Mich.
In a blogpost, Robert Santos, the current director of the Census Bureau, described Bryant, who oversaw the 1990 count of US residents, as “a trailblazer and a champion of quality survey methods.”
“We mourn the loss of this groundbreaking Census Bureau leader,” Santos said.
President George H.W. Bush appointed Bryant as Census Bureau director in 1989.
The once-a-decade census determines how many congressional seats each state gets and the distribution of federal funding. During her tenure, which lasted until President Bill Clinton took office in 1993, Bryant faced concerns about undercounts of minorities. She came down on the side of a statistical method that tried to compensate for undercounts, but that was rejected by the Commerce Department.
Some statisticians, civil rights advocates and city leaders in the 1980s argued that statistical models could be used to adjust for regular undercounts of minority groups and improve the accuracy of the census, but President Ronald Reagan’s administration opposed that idea.
She was married to John Bryant for 49 years until his death in 1997. She is survived by three children, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.