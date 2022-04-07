SAN ANTONIO — Former Trump administration officials are pressing Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to declare an “invasion” along the US-Mexico border and give thousands of state troopers and National Guard members sweeping new authority to turn back migrants, essentially bestowing enforcement powers that have been a federal responsibility.
The concept is legally dubious, nearly unprecedented and would almost certainly face swift court challenges, according to some constitutional experts.
The urging comes as the Republican governor prepares to announce, Wednesday, “unprecedented actions” to deter migrants coming to Texas. The move came in response to the Biden administration announcing, last week, it will end the use of a public health law that has limited asylum in the name of preventing the spread of COVID-19.
It is unclear whether Abbott, who is up for reelection in November and is already installing more border barrier and allowing troopers to arrest migrants on trespassing charges, supports the aggressive proposals former Trump officials are pushing. Abbott did not elaborate on what steps he will announce, Wednesday.
Border Patrol officials say they are planning for as many as 18,000 arrivals daily once the health policy, known as the Title 42 authority, expires, in May. Last week, about 7,100 migrants were coming a day to the southern US border.
But the way former Trump immigration officials see it, Texas and Arizona can pick up where the federal government leaves off once the policy ends. Their plan involves a novel interpretation of the US Constitution to have the National Guard or state police forcibly send migrants to Mexico, without regard to immigration laws and law enforcement procedures. Border enforcement has always been a federal responsibility, and in Texas, state leaders have not been pushing for such a move.
Tom Homan, the former acting director for Immigration and Customs Enforcement under Trump, said at a border security conference in San Antonio, last week, he had spoken with Abbott about the idea.
“We’ve had discussions with his attorneys in his office, ‘Is there a way to use this clause within the Constitution where it talks about invasion?’ ” Homan said during the Border Security Expo.
Homan said those talks took place, about three months ago, and on Tuesday described the governor’s office as “noncommittal but willing to listen.”
In Arizona, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey has also been under pressure within his party to declare that the state is being invaded and use extraordinary powers normally reserved for war. But Ducey, who is term-limited and not on the ballot, in 2022, has not embraced the theory and has avoided commenting directly on it.
I heard Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is going to bus the immigrants to Washington...Great Idea. Then start bussing them to "all" the Woke liberal cities...AOC's hometown for starters. Also Biden's hometown Delaware, and tell them "if you ever come back, we will arrest you, and send you to prison".
