FILE - Rodrigo Londoño, also known as Timochenko, the former commander of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, FARC, speaks during an event at the Truth Commission to commemorate victims of the country's decades-long armed conflict, in Bogota, Colombia, June 23, 2021. In his first official speech before the U.N. Security Council, the last commander of the extinct FARC reaffirmed his rejection of the use of arms that they had used for five decades. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia, File)

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Addressing the UN Security Council for the first time, a former Colombian rebel leader who now heads a political party urged the country’s remaining armed groups Thursday to recognize left-wing President Gustavo Petro’s government as “democratic and progressive” and stop fighting against it.

Rodrigo Londoño accused Petro’s right-wing predecessor, Ivan Duque, of failing to implement the 2016 peace agreement with his rebel group, the leftist Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia known as the FARC. That accord was aimed at ending more than 50 years of war in Colombia that caused over 220,000 deaths and displaced nearly 6 million people.

