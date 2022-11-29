Federal Prisons Sexual Abuse

FILE - The Federal Correctional Institution is shown in Dublin, Calif., July 20, 2006. The former warden of a federal women’s prison in California will go on trial Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, after prosecutors say he sexually abused several inmates in his case, forced them to pose nude for him and kept photos of the naked prisoners on his government cellphone. Ray Garcia was the warden at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

 Ben Margot

OAKLAND — The former warden of an abuse-plagued federal women’s prison known as the “rape club” went on trial, Monday, accused of molesting inmates and forcing them to pose naked in their cells.

Ray J. Garcia, who retired after the FBI found nude photos of inmates on his government-issued phone, last year, is among five workers charged with abusing inmates at the federal correctional institution in Dublin, Calif., and the first to go to trial.

