Trump Indictment

FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time as he smiles while speaking at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022. A lawyer for Trump said Thursday, March 30, 2023, that he has been told that the former president has been indicted in New York on charges involving payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

 Andrew Harnik

NEW YORK— A Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict Donald Trump on charges involving payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter, the first ever criminal case against a former US president and a jolt to Trump’s bid to retake the White House in 2024.

The indictment, confirmed Thursday by Joe Tacopina, a lawyer for Trump, and other people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to discuss sealed criminal charges, is an extraordinary development after years of investigations into his business, political and personal dealings. It is likely to galvanize critics who say Trump lied and cheated his way to the top and embolden supporters who feel the Republican is being unfairly targeted by a Democratic prosecutor.

Why would Alvin Bragg want to endanger himself and his family.. by arresting President Trump on Tuesday ?..only a Chinese Traitor would be so Foolish. I hope Bragg's family is safe. Its like arresting George Washington...This could put MSM (Think CNN, MSNBC, NBC aka China's servants) Families in Danger also.....Biden sure is Trying to Deflect ""NOWADAYS"" ...is that because of Hunter (Think Treason)...or Pedo Pete (Joe Biden) showering with his daughter (Think Pedophile). I know Democrats that have dignity..and even they think Biden is a Pathetic Joke.

