LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former Long Beach police officer pleaded guilty Monday to distributing child pornography, including while on duty.
Anthony Brown, 57, of Lakewood, entered the plea to a single federal count.
In his plea agreement, Brown acknowledged using his mobile phone to log into the Internet-based messaging application MeWe to distribute sexually explicit images of underage girls in November 2019, March 2020 and April 2020, the US attorney’s office said in a statement.
Brown also possessed an image of a girl who appeared to be 11 or 12 years old, prosecutors said.
Brown could face five years up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced in July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.