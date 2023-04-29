Obit Jerry Apodaca

FILE - Georgia Gov. Jimmy Carter, right, visits Albuquerque, N.M., to boost the campaign of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jerry Apodaca on Sept. 20, 1974. Apodaca, a Democrat who became New Mexico's first Hispanic governor in 54 years when he took office in 1975, died at his home in Santa Fe on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, after what may have been a stroke, his son Jeff Apodaca said.. He was 88. (AP Photo/File)

 STR

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Jerry Apodaca, a Democrat who became New Mexico’s first Hispanic governor in

54 years when he took office in 1975, has died. He was 88.

