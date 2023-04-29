SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Jerry Apodaca, a Democrat who became New Mexico’s first Hispanic governor in
54 years when he took office in 1975, has died. He was 88.
He died at his home in Santa Fe on Wednesday after what may have been a stroke, his son Jeff Apodaca said.
His son talked about the legacy his father left behind, one that fellow Democratic politicians say paved the way for more minorities to enter public office and take on leadership roles in corporate Boardrooms across the country.
He took his role seriously, said the younger Apodaca, an Albuquerque businessman and former media executive.
“I used to meet with people in Fortune 500 companies, and there was not a meeting that went by where I wouldn’t run into a Latino executive who’d ask me, ‘Are you Jerry’s son?’ They would tell me so many stories about what he’d done,” Jeff Apodaca told the Santa Fe New Mexican. “General Motors, McDonald’s ... he opened doors for Latinos in the ’70s and ’80s.”
Apodaca ran an insurance business in Las Cruces before being elected to the state Senate in 1966. He was 40 when he was inaugurated as governor on Jan. 1, 1975, making him the first Hispanic governor in New Mexico since Octaviano Ambrosio Larrazolo left office in 1921.
During his four-year term, Apodaca’s administration reorganized state government to its current form by creating a cabinet system with
12 departments. Delivering on a campaign pledge, his administration consolidated agencies and eliminated some Boards and commissions.
In an interview shortly before his gubernatorial term ended, Apodaca cited the government reorganization and establishment of a statewide kindergarten system as major accomplishments. He claimed his administration made government more open and responsive to citizens.
Apodaca regularly held open office hours where residents could meet with him. His administration implemented tax relief programs, including tax credits, tax rebates and tax rate reductions, but Apodaca was criticized for appointing close friends to public positions.
