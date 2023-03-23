Obit Former Navajo Nation President Ben Shelly

FILE - Navajo Nation President Ben Shelly speaks during a ground breaking ceremony near Farmington, N.M., on Oct. 7, 2014. Shelly died Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in New Mexico, after a long illness, family spokesman Deswood Tome said. (AP Photo/The Daily Times, Alexa Rogals, File)

 Alexa Rogals

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — Former Navajo Nation President Ben Shelly died Wednesday after a long illness, according to a family spokesman.

Shelly died in New Mexico with his family at his side, said Deswood Tome. He was 75.

