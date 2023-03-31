Obit Hoyle

FILE - President Pro Tempore Marc Basnight, D-Dare, left; North Carolina state Sen. Tony Rand, D-Cumberland, middle; and state Sen. David Hoyle, D-Gaston, right, enjoy a light moment as they listen to state Sen. Hugh Webster, R-Alamance, during the April 30, 2003, Senate session at the legislative building in Raleigh, N.C. Hoyle, a powerful force on taxes, economic development and education within state government when Democrats last controlled the General Assembly, died on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at age 84, his son said. (AP Photo/Bob Jordan, File)

 BOB JORDAN

DALLAS, N.C. (AP) — Former North Carolina state Sen. David Hoyle, a powerful force on taxes, economic development and education within state government when Democrats last controlled the General Assembly, died on Wednesday at age 84, his son said.

Hoyle died at his home in the Gaston County town of Dallas, where he had been elected mayor in his 20s. His health had been declining since he suffered a stroke several years ago, according to son David Hoyle Jr.

