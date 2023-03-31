DALLAS, N.C. (AP) — Former North Carolina state Sen. David Hoyle, a powerful force on taxes, economic development and education within state government when Democrats last controlled the General Assembly, died on Wednesday at age 84, his son said.
Hoyle died at his home in the Gaston County town of Dallas, where he had been elected mayor in his 20s. His health had been declining since he suffered a stroke several years ago, according to son David Hoyle Jr.
Hoyle served nine terms in the Senate, where he was a longtime co-chairman of the Senate Finance Committee. Hoyle and Senate Majority Leader Tony Rand were considered top lieutenants to then-Senate leader Marc Basnight of Dare County.
Hoyle’s hands were involved in most every major tax and finance effort in North Carolina over a 15-year period.
A Gaston County native, Hoyle graduated from what is now Lenoir-Rhyne University in 1960. He became the Dallas mayor in 1967. He was a longtime real estate investor who served on boards of textile, banking and construction interests. Hoyle served on the state Board of Transportation and later joined the Senate in 1993.
Funeral arrangements were incomplete Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.