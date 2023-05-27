LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Charles “Cotton” Nash, a three-time All-America forward at Kentucky who played in the NBA, ABA and Major League Baseball, has died. He was 80.
The school announced Nash’s death on Tuesday after being informed by his son, Patrick, but did not specify a cause.
Nicknamed “Cotton” as a child in reference to his bright blond hair, the versatile Nash averaged 22.7 points and 12.3 rebounds over 78 games from 1962-64. His 1,770 points ranked first in school history at the end of his collegiate career and currently stand ninth. His 962 rebounds rank fifth.
Nash went on to become one of just 13 players to appear in the NBA and the majors. Drafted 14th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in 1964, he played there and for the San Francisco Warriors during the ’64-’65 NBA season.
