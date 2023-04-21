Obit Richard Riordan

FILE - Former Los Angeles Mayor Richard Riordan, left, is introduced by actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, as they greet supporters Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2001, at a rally as he announces he is joining the field of Republicans seeking the nomination to unseat Democrat Gray Davis for the governor's race. Riordan, the moderate Republican multimillionaire who won two terms as mayor in Democrat-friendly Los Angeles and ran unsuccessfully for governor, died Wednesday, April 19, 2023. He was 92. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File

 Damian Dovarganes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Richard Riordan, a wealthy Republican businessman who served two terms as Los Angeles mayor and steered the city through the Northridge earthquake and the recovery from the deadly 1992 riots, has died. He was 92.

“Mayor Richard Riordan loved Los Angeles, and devoted so much of himself to bettering our city,” Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement late Wednesday. “I extend my deepest condolences to all who loved and looked up to Mayor Riordan. May he rest in peace.”

