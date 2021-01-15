FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Two former Michigan health officials were charged Thursday with involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of nine people who got Legionnaires’ disease during the Flint water crisis, as prosecutors revisited how the city’s water system was contaminated with lead and bacteria also hammered a key adviser to ex-Gov. Rick Snyder with extortion and perjury crimes.
Snyder joined a parade of former state and local officials pleading not guilty in Genesee County courts. He’s facing misdemeanor charges of willful neglect of duty in Flint in a case that was filed Wednesday night, the first governor or former governor in Michigan’s 184-year history to face charges related to time in that office. Former state health director Nick Lyon and former state medical executive Eden Wells were each charged with involuntary manslaughter.
All charges stemmed from evidence presented to Judge David Newblatt, who served as a secret one-person grand jury.
