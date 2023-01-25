Guatemala Alvaro Colom Obit

FILE - Guatemala's President Álvaro Colom addresses a summit on the Millennium Development Goals at United Nations headquarters in New York, Monday, Sept. 20, 2010. Former President Colom, who governed from 2008 to 2012 and supported a United Nations anticorruption mission that later investigated him, died Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, lawmakers from his party announced. He was 71. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

 Richard Drew

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Former Guatemala President Álvaro Colom, who governed, from 2008 to 2012, and supported a United Nations anti-corruption mission that later investigated him, died, Monday, lawmakers from his party announced. He was 71.

“I deeply lament the death of ex-President Colom, a man of profound democratic convictions and great social sensibility,” Guatemalan lawmaker Orlando Blanco, leader of the center-left National Unity of Hope Party in Congress said.

