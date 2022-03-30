DETROIT (AP) — Former Detroit Symphony Orchestra chief Anne Parsons has died following a battle with cancer. She was 64.
Parsons’ husband, Donald Dietz, confirmed to the DSO that she died, Monday night, the orchestra said, Tuesday.
Most recently, Parsons was DSO president emeritus after serving from 2004 to 2021 as its president and chief executive.
“Anne led our beloved orchestra with grace, courage, and conviction, never wavering from her strongly held belief that the DSO is the best in the world, and that Detroit is a vibrant and resilient city that deserves an orchestra to match,” current DSO President Erik Rönmark and Board Chair Mark Davidoff said in a joint statement.
Under Parsons’ leadership, the orchestra posted nine consecutive operating surpluses from 2013 to 2021. She also was responsible for bringing Leonard Slatkin in 2007 and Jader Bignamini in 2020 to Detroit as music directors.
Touring and webcasts also helped the orchestra return to national and international prominence, the DSO said, Tuesday.
“Her love for the orchestra and Detroit is our guide as we lead the Detroit Symphony Orchestra,” Bignamini said in a statement.
Prior to joining the DSO, Parsons served as general manager of the New York City Ballet, general manager of the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and orchestra manager of the Boston Symphony Orchestra.
In addition to her husband, Parsons is survived by their daughter, Cara Dietz.
