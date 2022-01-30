SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gary K. Hart, a former state lawmaker who represented parts of California’s central coast for 20 years and served as secretary of education under Gov. Gray Davis, has died. He was 78.
Hart’s family said he died, Thursday of pancreatic cancer.
Hart was a Democratic member of the California Assembly from 1974 to 1982, when he was elected to the California Senate, representing a district that included parts of Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties.
A former teacher, he focused his legislative work on education, the environment and women’s rights, the Sacramento Bee reported Saturday. His bills helped create California’s first public charter school, establish the state solar tax credit and increase child support payments for divorced women.
Since the Charter School Act was passed, in 1992, about 1,300 charter schools have opened across the state.
“Senator Hart’s reimagining of the public education system through charter public schools provided educators the flexibility to design instructional models that put students first and deliver a high-quality education,” Myrna Castrejon, president of the California Charter Schools Association said in a statement.
Another bill to assess the need for a public university in Ventura County led to the establishment of Cal State University Channel Islands.
After retiring in 1994, he co-founded the California State University Institute for Education Reform and served as secretary of education in Davis’ administration.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Cary Hart, and their three daughters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.