PHOENIX (AP) — Flags at all Arizona state buildings will be lowered to half-staff, Monday, in honor of former Arizona House Minority Leader Robert McLendon.
McLendon died, March 9, at age 85.
He was a member of the state House of Representatives for nine terms from 1983-2001.
An amendment to the Arizona Constitution that limited politicians to serving four consecutive terms in either the House or Senate was passed, in 1992, after McLendon already had served five terms.
McLendon, a Democrat, also was a member of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors and the Arizona Board of Regents.
“A Douglas, Arizona native, Representative McLendon served the people of Yuma for decades and was a proud, life-long Yuman,” Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said in a statement.
