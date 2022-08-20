Vaccine Misinformation Italy

FILE - A demonstrator holds a placard reading "Scammer, thief, killer, Pfizer" during a protest against the vaccine pass and vaccinations to protect against COVID-19 in front of the Pfizer headquarters, in Paris, on Jan. 29, 2022. An anti-vaccine group that has harassed doctors and public officials in Italy and France is still active on platforms like Facebook despite efforts to rein in their abuse and misinformation. The organization, known as V_V, bombards its victims with dozens, hundreds or even thousands of abusive posts. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

 Thibault Camus

Troubled by the number of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients showing up at his hospital, the French doctor logged on to Facebook and uploaded a video urging people to get vaccinated.

He was soon swarmed by dozens, then hundreds, then more than 1,000 hateful messages from an anti-vaccine extremist group known as V_V. The group, active in France and Italy, has harassed doctors and public health officials, vandalized government offices and tried to disrupt vaccine clinics.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

The Associated Press Scumbags (IMHO) making another B.S. statement.....""" indisputable health benefits of the vaccine""" The Lying AP dirtbags.. evidence is coming out that the CoVid vaccine compromises your immune system..so that soon a common cold will require you to seek medical attention. Way to risk your life on information from a pack of Govt. liars (that Snowden revealed).

