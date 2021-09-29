EUREKA, Calif. (AP) — Lingering showers were ending Tuesday behind a weather front that brought welcome rain in large and small amounts to parts of drought-stricken Northern California.
The North Coast benefited most from Monday’s precipitation, with one location in Del Norte County reporting 2.7 inches, the National Weather Service reported.
“With two rain events this month, much of the North Coast has gotten well above average precipitation for September. Hopefully our luck will continue and put a dent in ongoing drought conditions!” the Eureka weather office tweeted.
