brussels (AP) — A day after endorsing Ukraine's candidacy to join the European Union, the bloc's leaders turned their attention, Friday, to the severe economic turbulence from Russia's war in the neighboring country as the conflict's full impact sinks in and the threat of recession rises.
The EU's 27 leaders gathered in Brussels to grapple with surging inflation, energy shocks, dwindling business and consumer confidence, and growing budget pressures.
The leaders also will have to contend with higher borrowing costs as the European Central Bank prepares to raise interest rates for the first time in 11 years to counter runaway price increases. ECB President Christine Lagarde, who plans to raise rates, next month, and again, in September, joined the EU summit to discuss the darkening economic outlook.
“We are in a difficult situation,” Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on her way into the summit. “It's very important that we have this discussion.”
The EU has spent the previous decade battling a series of crises, ranging from Greece's financial woes and transatlantic trade disruptions under former US President Donald Trump to Britain's departure from the bloc and the COVID-19 pandemic.
The EU's executive arm, the European Commission, on Friday, announced plans to issue 50 billion euros ($52.7 billion) of EU bonds to aid member countries between, July and December, as part of its flagship economic recovery program.
With no end in sight to the war in Ukraine and the EU committed to stepping up sanctions against Russia as punishment, the bloc must battle economic threats on multiple fronts.
Energy poses a major challenge for the EU, which for years has relied heavily on Russian oil, natural gas and coal to help power cars, factories, heating systems and electricity plants.
