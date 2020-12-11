BRUSSELS — European Union leaders on Thursday clinched a deal on a massive long-term budget and a fund to help the bloc’s ravaged economies recover from the impact of the Coronavirus, but critics said the agreement lets Hungary and Poland off the hook for abusing the rule of law.
The 1.82 trillion-euro ($2.21 trillion) seven-year budget and recovery package was meant to come into effect on Jan. 1. Poland and Hungary agreed to the deal in July but later vetoed it, fearing the new “rule of law mechanism” might target them for possible breaches of Europe’s democratic standards.
“Now we can start with the implementation and build back our economies. Our landmark recovery package will drive forward our green and digital transitions,” EU Council President Charles Michel said in a tweet after the deadlock was broken at an EU summit he chaired in Brussels.
The breakthrough came just days after it appeared that Poland and Hungary’s 25 EU partners might go it alone and create a new Coronavirus recovery package without them, potentially depriving them of billions of euros worth of assistance.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was in a celebratory mood.
“It was a nice evening. We can chill the champagne,” Orban said in a video posted to his Facebook page, trumpeting the news that “common sense has won.”
Also taking to Facebook, Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki described the deal as “a double victory.”
“The EU budget can be implemented now, and Poland will receive from it 770 billion zlotys (173 billion euros.) This money is safe because the conditionality mechanism has been limited by very precise criteria,” he said.
Under the compromise, the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, would draw up guidelines for using the new rule of law mechanism and what might trigger it, with Europe’s top court weighing in on their validity. The commission would take no action against any country until the guidelines are drafted.
French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted that the leaders “adopted a robust agreement on the mechanism to put in place, in respect of the rule of law. Europe moves forward, united, and displays its values.”
