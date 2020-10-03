BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union imposed sanctions Friday on 40 officials suspected of election misconduct and a brutal security crackdown on protesters in Belarus, which quickly retaliated by announcing its own sanctions against the EU and recalling its ambassadors from Poland and Lithuania.
Russia, in turn, said it would follow Belarus’ lead on sanctioning officials in the 27-nation European bloc, while the US Treasury Department announced that it had followed the EU and imposed sanctions on eight Belarus officials.
The individuals subject to the sanctions that EU leaders endorsed overnight do not include Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, whose disputed reelection to a sixth term has triggered nearly eight weeks of protests and a government crackdown on peaceful protesters, opposition activists and journalists.
The EU leaders suggested that Lukashenko, once dubbed Europe’s last dictator, could be subject to sanctions later, if he does not enter into talks with his country’s political opposition. Those targeted in the meantime include Interior Ministry, police and security officials, as well as members of the Belarus Central Electoral Commission.
The Foreign Ministry of Belarus gave no details about its retaliatory sanctions list, but warned of “more serious consequences” such as pulling out of joint projects or revising the country’s diplomatic relations with the EU if the bloc ratchets up “the sanctions flywheel.”
“Belarus is always, in words and in deeds, against confrontation. We are for dialogue and understanding. But as a sovereign state, we’re also determined, albeit not without regret, to respond to unfriendly actions in order to naturally defend our national interests,” the ministry said in a statement.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova criticized the EU’s move and said Moscow would adopt the Belarusian sanctions list since the move would be in line with Russia’s obligations under its union agreement with Belarus, a former Soviet republic.
In Washington, the Treasury Department said the individuals subject to new US sanctions include Belarus’ interior minister, his deputy, and two top members of the country’s election commission who “are responsible for, or have participated in, undermining democratic processes in Belarus.”
