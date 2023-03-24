Belgium EU Summit

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, left, speaks with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Antonio Guterres, second left, as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, right, greets Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, March 23, 2023. European Union leaders meet Thursday for a two-day summit to discuss the latest developments in Ukraine, the economy, energy and other topics including migration. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

 Olivier Matthys

BRUSSELS — European Union leaders endorsed a plan Thursday for sending Ukraine 1 million rounds of artillery ammunition within the next 12 months to help the country counter Russia’s invasion forces.

EU foreign and defense ministers approved the plan for a fast-track purchasing procedure earlier this week, and the leaders of the bloc’s 27 member nations gave it their political blessing at a summit in Brussels Thursday.

