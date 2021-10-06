BRDO CASTLE, Slovenia (AP) — European Union leaders met for the first time Tuesday since the messy Western troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and France’s loss of a multi-billion dollar submarine deal with Australia, events that they argue have exposed Europe’s need for more autonomy on defense.
With the 27-nation trade bloc’s tense relationship with China and rising energy prices also on agenda, they had plenty to discuss during their dinner at Brdo Castle in Slovenia. They have a summit with leaders from neighboring Balkans countries scheduled Wednesday.
The informal talks were intended to prepare the ground for an EU summit later this month in Brussels and a March meeting focusing on European defense.
French President Emmanuel Macron, who has for years pushed for a greater strategic autonomy for the bloc, was expected to lead the dinner discussion on AUKUS, the Indo-Pacific defense deal between the US, Australia and Britain that led Australia to cancel the contract for diesel-electric French submarines.
Australia is acquiring US nuclear-powered vessels instead of the French submarines. The Australian government’s move has infuriated France, which is seeking clarification from Washington about its commitment to European allies. Several EU member countries have expressed solidarity with France.
Macron and US President Joe Biden have discussed the rift over the phone to ease tensions, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Macron in Paris on Tuesday to try to restore the French government’s trust.
(1) comment
U. S. didn't tell its allies they were leaving, because they wanted the Taliban to get the weapons. How much you wanna bet, the Taliban knew when we were pulling out...hours before we left. If we were in that big of a hurry...we would have told Britain, France, and Germany...Hey we are leaving and we left some goodies, that might interest you.... what we just witnessed, was the biggest arms sales ever?, that was enacted right under our noses. The Swamp is BACK !! Enjoy.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.