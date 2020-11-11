By LORNE COOK
Associated Press
BRUSSELS — Top European Union officials called Tuesday for a reboot of relations with the United States under President-elect Joe Biden in an attempt to set aside the stark divisions of the last four years over trade, security and the fight against climate change.
European Council President Charles Michel, who chairs summits of the 27-nation bloc’s leaders, is expected to invite Biden soon to videoconference talks and then to an in-person meeting in Brussels at an as-yet to be determined date, an EU official said.
“We must revive, and renew, our trans-Atlantic alliance,” Michel told EU ambassadors. He said he expects a Biden-led administration to “adopt a calm style. But no euphoria. Let us remain lucid. The United States are changing, Europe is changing.”
EU-US-relations soured under President Donald Trump. He has variously stunned and disappointed the Europeans — most of them members of the NATO military alliance that America leads — by slapping tariffs on EU exports and by pulling out of the Paris climate agreement and the Iran nuclear deal.
The EU official said that Michel will hold talks with European prime ministers and presidents on the “re-energizing” of relations with Washington ahead of their next summit on Dec. 10-11, when the issue could be raised again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.