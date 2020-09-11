LONDON (AP) — Instead of closing in on a future trade deal, the European Union and Britain entered a bitter fight Thursday over a planned British law that the EU says would constitute a serious violation of the Brexit divorce agreement and destroy what little trust remains between the two sides.
The 27-nation bloc said Britain must withdraw the planned law dealing with Northern Ireland trade by the end of the month or face legal action even before the transition period following Britain’s EU departure ends on Dec. 31.
“By putting forward this bill, the UK has seriously damaged trust between the EU and the UK. It is now up to the UK government to reestablish that trust,” European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said after talks with Britain’s chief Brexit minister, Michael Gove, at a hastily arranged meeting in London.
Simultaneous talks on a future trade deal also remained in a rut, with EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier accusing Britain of wanting to keep the advantages of membership it freely relinquished on Jan. 31 when it officially left the bloc.
(1) comment
Brexit was the best thing the UK could have done..Europe is clueless, and cowardly. Lets watch the UK thrive, while watching others jump ship from the EU. Why is it nothing ever comes from Europe..FaceBook...no, Google...no, Apple...no, Seems that Europe is a great place to be a parasite...but that's about it.
