By RAF CASERT
Associated Press
BRUSSELS — European Union chief negotiator Michel Barnier said Brexit trade negotiations will continue past Thursday’s deadline set by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and could continue into next month.
At an EU summit, the 27-country bloc’s leaders came out united to still seek a deal despite the dwindling time for agreement.
“The negotiations aren’t over,” Barnier said. “We shall remain available until the last possible day.” Barnier added that his team would be traveling to London for more talks next week and would host negotiations in Brussels the week after that.
He also insisted that EU negotiators “are prepared to speed up negotiations,” countering a Tweet form his UK counterpart David Frost that said: ”“Surprised EU is no longer committed to working ‘intensively’ to reach a future partnership.”
