NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s security forces shot at and detained United Nations staffers as they tried to reach part of the embattled Tigray region, a senior official said Tuesday, and he blamed the UN staffers for trying to reach areas where “they were not supposed to go.”
The shooting occurred amid soaring frustration among humanitarian officials as desperately needed aid is still not freely reaching the Tigray region more than a week after the UN and Ethiopia’s government signed a deal for access.
The senior government official, Redwan Hussein, told reporters that the UN employees “broke” two checkpoints and were trying to go through a third when they were fired upon. He said the staffers have since been released.
“They were told in some areas they were not supposed to move. But they indulged themselves in a kind of adventurous expedition,” he said.
United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric called the report “alarming” and said UN officials “are engaging at the highest level with the federal government to express our concerns and avoid any such incidents in the future.”
He said the four UN staffers on Sunday had been trying to assess roads, a key step before larger aid convoys can go in. Another UN spokesman, Farhan Haq, said the staffers were stopped at a military checkpoint near Sheraro. The town is near the Eritrean border.
Ethiopia’s government is making it clear it intends to manage the flow of humanitarian aid.
