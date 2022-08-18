TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Houshang Ebtehaj, a distinguished Iranian poet whose small but influential body of work made him a major figure in his own country and in world literature, died, on Wednesday, in Cologne, Germany. He was 94.
His death was confirmed by his daughter, Yalda Ebtehaj, who said on Instagram that her father, known by his pen name “Sayeh,” or Shadow, had “joined the other world.” In the post, she quoted a verse written by her father in the style of the great mystic poet Rumi: “Roam, roam roam ... There are strangers in this home, so you strangely roam.”
The cause of death was kidney failure, according to Iran’s semiofficial media. Ebtehaj had lived in Germany, since the late 1980s.
He was born in 1928 in Iran’s city of Rasht, some 150 miles northwest of Tehran, the capital. He began writing when he was young and published his first book of poetry when he was just 19. Throughout the 20th century, Ebtehaj contributed to the popularity of the ghazal — a traditional form of Persian poetry set to music that expresses the writer’s feelings, especially about love, with moving intensity.
Suffused with romance and melancholic longing, his body of work was not regarded as overly political. But socialist politics were central to Ebtehaj’s identity. He sympathized with Iran’s Communist Tudeh Party, and paid the price after the overthrow of Iran’s secular Western-backed monarchy, in 1979.
