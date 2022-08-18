Iran Obit Houshang Ebtehaj

In this July 2005 photo provided by Iranian Students' News Agency, ISNA, Iranian poet Houshang Ebtehaj speaks in an interview, in Tehran, Iran. Ebtehaj, a distinguished Iranian poet whose small but influential body of work made him a major figure in his own country and in world literature, died on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Cologne, Germany. He was 94. (Morteza Farajabadi, ISNA via AP)

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Houshang Ebtehaj, a distinguished Iranian poet whose small but influential body of work made him a major figure in his own country and in world literature, died, on Wednesday, in Cologne, Germany. He was 94.

His death was confirmed by his daughter, Yalda Ebtehaj, who said on Instagram that her father, known by his pen name “Sayeh,” or Shadow, had “joined the other world.” In the post, she quoted a verse written by her father in the style of the great mystic poet Rumi: “Roam, roam roam ... There are strangers in this home, so you strangely roam.”

