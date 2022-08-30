Ernie Zampese of ‘Air Coryell’ Chargers is dead

Ernie Zampese, one of the architects of the Dan Fouts-led “Air Coryell” offense with the San Diego Chargers and Troy Aikman’s play-caller for the last of the Dallas Cowboys’ three Super Bowl titles, in the 1990s, has died. He was 86.

The Washington Commanders announced the death, Monday, without providing further details. Zampese’s son, Ken Zampese, is Washington’s quarterbacks coach.

