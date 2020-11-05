LONDON (AP) — Last-minute shoppers in England came out in force Wednesday and thirsty drinkers planned their final freshly poured pints in a pub for the next month as Britain prepared to join large swaths of Europe in a Coronavirus lockdown designed to save its health care system from being overwhelmed.
All non-essential venues — which in England includes pubs, restaurants, hairdressers, golf courses, gyms, swimming pools, entertainment places and stores selling items like books, clothing and sneakers — must close Thursday until at least Dec. 2. That order came after a sudden change of course last weekend by Britain’s government, which had for weeks been advocating a targeted regional response to the pandemic instead of another national lockdown.
Two changes from the UK’s spring lockdown is that this time schools and universities in England are remaining open, as are construction sites and factories.
With time running out to get things sorted out before the lockdown takes effect, all types of businesses extended their hours and reported brisk customer traffic, sometimes on an unprecedented scale.
